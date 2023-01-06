Notes on Lio Rush, Kenny Omega, and Konnan

– PWG announced that Lio Rush suffered an injury in his match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and has been pulled from competing in The Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Bryan Keith will replace him.

– Happy Birthday to pro wrestling legend Konnan who turns 59 today.

– Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline who turns 59 today.

– Kenny Omega plans defend The IWGP US Title In AEW

“I would like to do it either in New Japan or AEW. When I was the U.S. Champion (the first time), many of my defenses were in Japan,” Omega said. “So I would like to do it not only in the U.S. but also in Japan.”