Darby Allin captures the AEW TNT Title on Dynamite

In the main event of AEW Dynamite on January 4th 2023, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Title. For the finish, the turnbuckle was exposed but it was Joe that was sent into it. Dabry then pinned Joe after hitting two coffin drops.

After the match, confetti went off in the arena and Sting came to the ring to celebrate with Darby. This week’s Dynamite took place in Darby’s hometown of Seattle and it is Darby’s 2nd reign as champion.