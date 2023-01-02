Naomi reportedly traveling to Japan

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is reportedly headed to Japan this week.

As we’ve noted, Naomi’s tag team partner in WWE, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado), is set to make her NJPW debut at Wednesday’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Naomi is currently scheduled to be in Japan this week. NJPW sources would not confirm that they are bringing Naomi in, and they intimated that she was traveling to the country on her own accord, so this may be a situation where Naomi is simply traveling to Japan to join Banks to support her. It remains to be seen if Naomi will make any public appearance while in Japan.

Naomi and Banks have been away from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They are still listed as active Superstars on the official WWE roster. It was reported a few months back that WWE and Naomi were working on a new contract, but there’s been no update since then. Banks is reportedly a free agent, but that has not been confirmed.