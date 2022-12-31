Poll results: Should Hercules Hernandez be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?
Yes (62%, 480 Votes) (but falls short of the required 70% for induction)
No (38%, 296 Votes)
Total Voters: 776
The GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame is intended to include the elite members of the wrestling community that deserve to be inducted into a prestigious hall of fame without prejudice or politics. Areas of consideration for induction should include (but not be limited to) a wrestler’s drawing power, wrestling ability, impact or influences on the business, longevity, and passion/drive for the industry. Non-in ring performers (such as promoters, announcers, referees, etc.) should also be judged by a similar criterion, based on the highest standards for their areas. Remember, this is not a popularity contest. This hall of fame will only include the best of the best. Readers should e-mail halloffame@gerweck.net with names of candidates worthy of consideration. The name with the highest number of suggestions will be considered for voting the following month. Thus, twelve names will be considered per year, and the number of inductees for the year is totally up to the GERWECK.NET readers. If a subject doesn’t qualify for induction, he or she will remain off the consideration list for twelve months. If a subject receives 70% or higher, he or she will be inducted.
FAILED TO BE INDUCTED BY VOTING
|TALENT
|% RECEIVED
|MONTH OF VOTING
|Chris Benoit
|62%
|December 2007
|Triple H
|65%
|June 2008
|Lita
|57%
|October 2008
|Honky Tonk Man
|64%
|March 2009
|Scott Hall
|55%
|June 2009
|Demolition
|64%
|September 2009
|Ultimate Warrior
|47%
|November 2009
|Bill Goldberg
|47%
|December 2009
|Earl Hebner
|47%
|February 2010
|Rey Mysterio
|56%
|December 2010
|Brian Pillman
|66%
|October 2011
|Rob Van Dam
|66%
|May 2011
|Jeff Jarrett
|54%
|November 2011
|Batista
|27%
|January 2012
|Chyna
|32%
|June 2012
|Tazz
|60%
|December 2012
|Jerry Lynn
|60%
|January 2013
|Scott Steiner
|54%
|February 2013
|Jeff Hardy
|45%
|March 2013
|Sid Vicious
|65%
|July 2013
|AJ Styles
|48%
|September 2013
|Eric Bischoff
|49%
|October 2013
|New Age Outlaws
|48%
|November 2013
|Larry Zbyszko
|48%
|December 2013
|CM Punk
|58%
|January 2014
|Brock Lesnar
|42%
|February 2014
|Diamond Dallas Page
|62%
|March 2014
|Junkyard Dog
|50%
|July 2014
|Paul Ellering
|69%
|March 2016
|Brock Lesnar
|59%
|October 2016
|Bill Goldberg (2)
|64%
|November 2016
|Sunny
|43%
|November 2017
|Sean Waltman
|66%
|March 2018
|The Hurricane
|56%
|May 2018
|Melina
|39%
|October 2018
|Marty Jannetty
|49%
|March 2019
|Dolph Ziggler
|55%
|April 2019
|Ken Shamrock
|62%
|June 2019
|CM Punk (2)
|66%
|July 2019
|Terri
|44%
|September 2019
|The Sandman
|43%
|March 2020
|Ronnie Garvin
|66%
|October 2020
|Kofi Kingston
|66%
|November 2020
|Kevin Sullivan
|68%
|January 2021
|Kenny Omega
|44%
|June 2021
|Sable
|52%
|October 2021
|Terry Taylor
|55%
|June 2022
|Hercules Hernandez
|62%
|December 2022