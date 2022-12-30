Sting says Darby Allin will be part of his final match

Speaking to The Ringer, AEW star Sting said that he already knows how his retirement will be and it will also involve Darby Allin.

Shooting down a singles match as his final one, Sting said that Allin would be “part of it for sure” as he doesn’t see himself doing a singles match at this point in his career.

“Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I’m concerned,” Sting said, adding that he has a few opponents under consideration but he doesn’t really want to say anything now.

“I want them to just be left with a memory that they’ll never forget, a good positive memory. I want fans to be thoroughly entertained and just having a good time and reminiscing with me,” he continued. “As history begins to come to an end, as the last wave comes into shore, I want to ride it with all those who want to come on with me. Absolutely.”

Sting will be turning 64 in March but he didn’t specifically mention when he is deciding to hang up his boots once and for all.