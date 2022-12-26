Bray Wyatt wrestles Jinder Mahal at WWE live event tonight
The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in NYC saw Bray Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal with Sister Abigail. This was Wyatt’s first match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.
Below are a few clips from tonight’s match-
Bray Wyatt is about to wrestle!!!! 🤯 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/aBsVSTTnpX
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 27, 2022
This was epic. 🥹👏🏽 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/Lzp1wi0g16
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 27, 2022
Bray Wyatt returns to MSG #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/EuShChMSKX
— Abigail Ekue (@abigailwrites) December 27, 2022
Bray Wyatt vs Jinder Mahal #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/c3kpAJs5vM
— Abigail Ekue (@abigailwrites) December 27, 2022
Sister Abigail #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/DRRYSKPD8j
— Abigail Ekue (@abigailwrites) December 27, 2022