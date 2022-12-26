Bray Wyatt wrestles Jinder Mahal at WWE live event tonight

Dec 26, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in NYC saw Bray Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal with Sister Abigail. This was Wyatt’s first match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

Below are a few clips from tonight’s match-

