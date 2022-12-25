Notes on Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, and more

– While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle named two current WWE Superstar he would to face if he decided to one more match at WrestleMania.

He said: “Oh, man. Well, I’m not that stupid. So I’m going to make sure it’s a young guy because I’m a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him.”

– Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently addressed Randy Orton’s future in WWE, stating that he should retire from in-ring competition. Randy’s injury apparently was way more serious than I thought. I heard he had to have some sh*t fused. I would rather Randy not take the bumps anymore personally.

– In a Q&A on her Twitter page, AEW’s TBS Champion Jade Cargill addressed her critics…

“I’m paying their bills. Doesn’t bother me. It’s all in the sport. Also, good or bad I’m always the topic baby. People hear my name-look me up and STAY, CAUSE IM THAT f***ING FINE 🤣😂🤣🤣😎”

