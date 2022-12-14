UPDATED: WWE releases Mandy Rose

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Mandy Rose has been released from her WWE contract.

Rose was let go due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were put in a “tough position” based on the content she was posting to FanTime, and that the content was outside of the parameters of her contract.

Rose dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez in the main event of last night’s show, ending her 413-day reign.