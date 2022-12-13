News and notes on Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Thunder Rosa

– During an interview with Verge Magazine, Becky Lynch gave praise to her WWE RAW rival Rhea Ripley…

“I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.’ She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place.”

“Plus she’s hanging around with somebody that I know pretty well. In fact, somebody that taught me nearly everything that I know. There’s an interesting dynamic there because she’s got Finn Bálor in her corner. I’ve known Finn for over 20 years, so it would be interesting to see what side he would take, you know, if push came to shove.”

– Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

While there were some speculating that Rosa could be Saraya’s tag team partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on January 11, that is not likely. The WON noted that Rosa is believed to be returning in February.