Randy Orton reportedly undergoes surgery

As reported before, Randy Orton has been dealing with a back injury for some time now. The Viper has not wrestled since he and Matt Riddle took a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the May 20 SmackDown, which was the match where the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles were unified. Orton has not been seen since then, and WWE once noted on TV how he was dealing with a back injury. It was then reported that Orton may need surgery, which would likely keep him away from the ring for the rest of 2022.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Orton required a fusion in his lower back, which will keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

The surgery has already happened, but the exact date was not confirmed. We noted earlier this month how Orton’s wife Kim posted a photo of him at a hospital, and the new report indicated that this photo was from the operation. The photo was posted November 14.

There was some talk within WWE of how the company would be fortunate to have Orton back after such a long career and the significance of the injury. There’s also been talk that when Orton originally took time off, he insisted he would eventually return. However, there are currently no creative plans for Orton, and no timetable for his return.

Orton is currently under contract to WWE through 2024, but it’s possible that the contact will be extended or frozen due to the injury.