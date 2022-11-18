Update on Jeff Hardy’s pre-trial hearing for his DUI related charges

Jeff Hardy’s scheduled pre-trial hearing for his DUI related charges in Florida yesterday did not take place as scheduled. His defense filed for a continuance, with the pre-trial hearing now scheduled for Wednesday 12/21.

Based on how many times Pre-trial has been rescheduled it would appear that the two sides are working on a plea agreement that would prevent a trial.

Hardy, 44, was arrested on 6/28 at 9:55 AM and charged with charged with DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. The primary charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable up to five years imprisonment, should Hardy be convicted. The others would fall under misdemeanors.

