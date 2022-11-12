Tony Khan: “ROH Final Battle is set to air at 4 PM ET”

While speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW CEO and ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed the early start time for ROH Final Battle on Saturday, December 10 in Dallas, Texas. According to Khan, they’ve opted for an early start time because of NCAA Army vs. Navy football game airing that day. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on early Final Battle start time: “The college football landscape changes on that day, so it’s a unique opportunity for us to run in the afternoon and see if there is a market for us. It’s not a typical big-conference college football Saturday. It’s a great opportunity for us.” ROH Final Battle is set to air at 4 PM ET, with a pre-show starting at 3.

On how excited he is about the show: “It will be different for us in the afternoon, but we’re excited for it. We’re going to deliver a great show for wrestling fans.”