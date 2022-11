Logan Paul just revealed on social media he has a torn meniscus, MCL and potentially ACL.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

A torn ACL would likely take Logan Paul out of the equation for working a match at WrestleMania.