Emma signs new WWE deal

Tenille Dashwood, who’s back using the name Emma in WWE, has officially signed a new WWE contract and will be part of the Smackdown roster moving forward.

Emma was the one who answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge last Friday on Smackdown but lost the match after Rousey locked in the armbar.

“5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full,” Emma wrote in a post on Instagram. “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! I’m home baby!!”

She worked for WWE between 2011 and 2017 before she was released in October. She went on to wrestle for Ring of Honor and later Impact Wrestling under her real name during her time away from WWE.