Chris Jericho reportedly confronted CM Punk

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho reportedly had choice words for CM Punk following the backstage incident at AEW All Out last month.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Jericho approached Punk following the brawl, unhappy with how things went, and the nature of the post-show media scrum. Jericho reportedly told Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to AEW, according to multiple sources including some close to Punk.

It was noted that Punk essentially told Jericho it wasn’t his business, and he needed to leave.

Shortly after the Jericho – Punk confrontation, Jericho joined AEW President Tony Khan at the media scrum. He also held lead the talent meeting in the days that followed, and was recently signed to a significant contract extension that saw him take on additional responsibilities.

Jericho was heavily lauded by AEW sources for his resolve and demeanor in stepping up during the media scrum right after the incident went down.

It was recently reported that former AEW Producer Ace Steel was let go from the company due to his role in the brawl, while Punk remains suspended amid rumors of a contract buy-out. AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended, but were all backstage at AEW Dynamite this week. AEW confirmed their upcoming returns with a vignette that aired. It’s believed that Punk will not return to AEW. He and Jericho did commentary together on AEW Rampage, but never got the chance to rekindle their rivalry from WWE in the AEW ring.