Elektra Lopez and Odyssey Jones return to NXT

— Elektra Lopez has returned to WWE NXT. Last night’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Indi Hartwell defeat Sol Ruca in singles action. After the match, Lopez hit the ring, dressed in all black, and attacked both competitors.

Lopez launched Hartwell into the turnbuckles, then left Ruca laying with a sitdown powerbomb. Lopez kicked Ruca in the ribs, then made her exit to cheers from the crowd. Lopez declare that she is back, and she is coming for each and every member of the NXT women’s division.

Lopez was scheduled to be called up to WWE SmackDown with the rest of Legado del Fantasma several weeks back, but a last minute change was made and Lopez was replaced with Zelina Vega. Lopez was signed as a member of the February 2021 WWE Performance Center Class. She last wrestled on the August 12 edition of NXT Level Up, defeating Roca in singles action. Her last NXT TV singles match was a loss to Cora Jade on May 31.

Below is footage of Lopez making her return on last night’s NXT:

— Odyssey Jones made his return to WWE NXT on last night’s post-Halloween Havoc episode. Last night’s show saw NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retain their titles over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. There was a later backstage segment where Blade and Enofe were shown leaving the WWE Performance Center, disappointed over their loss.

A black pick-up truck suddenly arrived with Jones at the wheel, with a back seat and a bed full of women. Jones told Enofe and Blade to forget about the title loss for now, come party and relax, then worry about the titles next week. Enofe and Blade hesitated at first, but Enofe jumped into the back of the truck first, then Blade was convinced. The segment ended with Jones driving off with Enofe, Blade and a truck full of women.

Jones suffered a ruptured patella tendon at the WWE 205 Live tapings on January 11, when he was wrestling Sanga. The match never aired as Jones was helped away from the ring after reportedly blowing his knees out. Jones then underwent surgery in late January, and has been out since then. Before the 205 Live match with Sanga, Jones’ last match was a loss to Grayson Waller on the December 28 NXT show. Jones made it to the finals of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, but lost to Carmelo Hayes. There’s no word yet on when Jones will make his in-ring return, but we will keep you updated.

Below is footage of Jones making his return on last night’s NXT, along with footage of Enofe and Blade vs. Pretty Deadly: