Alexa Bliss and Pat McAfee notes

– While speaking to The UK Metro, WWE Alexa Bliss commented on internet trolls targeting WWE stars…

“I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week. We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else.

I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion. But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that’s where the line stops, and I don’t feel like that’s OK. But we do it because we love what we do, we love entertaining people. It’s really disheartening and heartbreaking when we are putting our all out there.”

The Official WWE @creditonebank Visa Card offers blissful cash back rewards. Just make sure you don't let Lilly get a hold of it 👀 #ad Learn more: https://t.co/FeH2WRAcWG pic.twitter.com/tld9RHVvDO — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 24, 2022

– Pat McAfee will return to his SmackDown commentary duties in January, according to PWInsider. It is not known right now if WWE will go with a three man commentary booth, or back to a regular two man table.











