Updates on Tommaso Ciampa and Tessa Blanchard

– Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t been seen on WWE TV for several weeks however on last night’s Raw his absence was addressed. The Miz suggested that Ciampa was off television due to Dexter Lumis however Johnny Gargano actually revealed that Ciampa is injured which is most likely kayfabe. Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t competed on WWE TV since the 8/22 edition of Raw when he teamed up with The Miz to face Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles.

– In May of 2022, there was a report that Tessa Blanchard possibly had a falling out with Women of Wrestling (WOW) and her status was uncertain. While speaking to Sportskeeda.com, Blanchard commented on what she has been up to in recent months and said she has been attending the University of Texas, San Antonio to study International Affairs…

“Right now, I’m in school, which is my main focus. That’s my main focus right now. I try to do one or two of the wrestling get-togethers or matches a month. Honestly, not too much more than that at the moment.”

“Doing whatever makes me feel happy. That’s really my main focus right now. My happiness. I don’t want to compromise my happiness for anything. Not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that.”

(quotes source: Jeremy Lambert)

Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees











