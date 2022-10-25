Johnny Swinger staying with Impact Wrestling

Oct 25, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

On the heels of re-signing PCO, Impact Wrestling is also retaining another talent.

Johnny Swinger has officially re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Swinger is signed through Halloween 2023.

Swinger first returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019, becoming a notable player in the X-Division.

