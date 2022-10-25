Johnny Swinger staying with Impact Wrestling
On the heels of re-signing PCO, Impact Wrestling is also retaining another talent.
Johnny Swinger has officially re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Swinger is signed through Halloween 2023.
Swinger first returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019, becoming a notable player in the X-Division.
Un vétéran prolonge à IMPACT Wrestling !
Johnny Swinger a annoncé dans House of Hardcore Podcast qu'il avait signé un nouveau contrat d'un an avec IMPACT Wrestling.
Il est désormais lié jusqu'en 2023 avec IMPACT Wrestling.#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wx5EYLIsAq
— IMPACT! – France (@IMPACTW_FR2) October 25, 2022