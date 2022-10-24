Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton notes

Oct 24, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE’s Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday’s edition of ABC’s Wheel of Fortune.

Kayla Braxton shared a photo on social media of her meeting Leslie Jordan few days before he passed away

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan just passed away at the age of 67. It seems like Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the building. Leslie Jordan was famous for his work on popular television shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, and American Horror Story.

