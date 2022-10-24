Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton notes
– WWE’s Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday’s edition of ABC’s Wheel of Fortune.
– Kayla Braxton shared a photo on social media of her meeting Leslie Jordan few days before he passed away
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan just passed away at the age of 67. It seems like Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the building. Leslie Jordan was famous for his work on popular television shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, and American Horror Story.
Still processing the loss of Leslie, but I’m so thankful for this moment. He kept saying in his southern accent, “you’re just so pretty.” Made me feel so special. This was the final pic he posted from his IG. Thank you for everything, Leslie. You will be so missed. #RIPLeslie pic.twitter.com/VBmFgFkE8n
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 24, 2022