Kurt Angle reveals his asking price to wrestle in AEW

Kurt Angle revealed that he turned down contract offers from AEW. During a Q&A for his podcast, Angle revealed how much money he wanted…

“Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be for a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like four years ago and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.’ That’s 300 grand a match.”

Earlier this month, Angle confirmed that he signed a nostalgia/merchandise contract with WWE.