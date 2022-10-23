HBK says Halloween Havoc ‘exceeded’ expectations, MJF’s fiancée paints Moxley

– Last night during the post-NXT Halloween Havoc Media Call, Shawn Michaels threw huge praise at Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh as he believes the Triple Threat NXT Championship Match exceeded expectations. He said “It exceeded, but then again, I knew those guys were gonna tear the house down. Ilja Dragunov is special, but JD … he’s been special since day one. He is so good. There is nothing that he can’t do. He was the perfect guy to tie that together.”

– With NXT Europe to launch next year, Shawn Michaels has teased that a further two arms of the NXT brand could arrive in 2023. According to the Heartbreak Kid – who nowadays serves as WWE’s SVP of Talent Development Creative – announcements of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico could well be on the way next year.

– MJF fiancée Naomi Rosenblum posted this on Twitter: “Max and I got into a fight, so I started painting this.”