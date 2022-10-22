Notes on T-Bar, Wes Adams, Bound for Glory PPV buys, and more

– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s tapings in December. The tapings take place on December 9th and 10th in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.

– Wes Lee is new the NXT North American champion

– T Bar puts his mask in a trash can and sets it on fire at Halloween Havoc. Dominik Dijakovic is back in NXT