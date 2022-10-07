Impact Bound for Glory Live Results (10/7/22)

Impact Wrestling: Bound for Glory Live Results – 10/7/22

Albany Armory in Albany, NY

Commentary Team: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

-Dirty Dango (KKA Fandango) answered the Digital Media Title Open Challenge

Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango to retain the title via the Roster Cut.

-Tommy Dreamer inducted Raven into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Dreamer said he thought Impact would induct him into the Hall of Famer and jumped into Scott D’Amore’s arms in joy. Then, D’Amore broke the bad news.

Raven gave an uncharacteristically non-theatrical but raw speech that resonated with the live crowd. Raven said it was easy to be a heel and get blood because he felt he never deserved to be cheered. Raven said he would put his feuds with Sandman and Dreamer against any in wrestling.

Len Denton (The Grappler) got a lot of love from Raven and ended it by thanking Dreamer, only to kick him and lay him out with a DDT. “Quote the Raven Nevermore.”

Main Card Begins with X-Division Action

-X-Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian is the aggressor early on by immediately going for the chicken wing submission and faking a clean break to push Bailey off the top rope to the floor. The commentary team is hinting that Kazarian’s best days are behind him.

Bailey counters an electric chair and turns things around with a single-leg drop kick. “SPEEDBALL” chants erupt for Bailey as he lights up Kazarian with multiple jumping kicks. Bailey hits a twisting shooting star press for a two count, and Kazarian comes back to hit Back to the Future.

Kazarian misses a springboard leg drop, and Bailey comes back with a PK Kick and follows up with the Ultimo Weapon 1-2…KICK OUT. Kazarian is the first person to kick out of the Ultimo Weapon. Bailey goes for another Ultimo Weapon but gets caught in a Kazarian chicken wing.

Bailey fights to his feet and forces a tumble to the outside to break the hold. Kazarian catches Bailey coming back in the ring with a cutter and follows up with a Flux Capacitor for a near fall. Kazarian can’t believe Bailey kicked out.

Bailey regained control and went for the Ultimo Weapon off the top rope. Kazarian caught him coming down with a cutter and transitioned into a chicken wing, and Bailey taps.

Winner #AndNew X-Division Champion: Frankie Kazarian

Backstage Interview with Mickie James: Mickie says everyone is asking her if she will pass the torch tonight and replies, “Baby, I am the torch, and we’re gonna burn Albany down.

Will this be the last rodeo as Mickie James puts her career on the tonight against Mia Yim?

-Last Rodeo Match: Mia Yim vs. Mickie James

Both wrestlers fight for position in an extended lock-up until some arm drag exchanges occur. Yim and James both miss a maneuver and quickly cover the other for a two-count. They’re keeping it technical early on. Yim throws James to break the bulldog attempt, but James tweaks her knee in the process.

It didn’t take long for Yim to go after James’ injured knee. James hits a neckbreaker to get some breathing room. Yim kicks out James’ knee, and James comes back with a Thez press and drills Yim with three clotheslines. James does a kip-up but collapses due to the pain.

Yim hits James with a buckle bomb and follows up with a cannonball in the corner for a two-count. Yim perches James up top; James kisses Yim, pushes her off the top, and hits a Thez press. Yim avoids the Mick Kick and hits a German Suplex for a nearfall.

Yim hits Eat Defeat, but James got caught up in the ropes, giving her enough time to recover for a two count. Yim misses a cannonball, and James counters with the Mick Kick and the Mick DDT for the win. The rodeo continues!

Winner: Mickie James