Billy Gunn on missing the WWE for DX reunion: “I would have liked to have been there”

WWE reportedly wanted Billy Gunn to be part of D-Generation X’s 25th anniversary on WWE RAW but didn’t come to terms with AEW President Tony Khan.

During an interview with SI.com, Gunn addressed his absence from the WWE show…

“Of course, I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company. It was a collective decision. I’m not putting it on anyone. I’m not sour about it. We’re two separate companies, and it just didn’t work out.”

Gunn also commented on The Acclaimed…

“We jell so well together. We’re not trying to fight each other. DX was so good because everybody knew their spot and none of us were trying to jockey for position. It’s the same here. We fit together in The Acclaimed, and we’re focused on doing the best thing collectively for the group. The goal is to make this the best this can be, and I’m here to help them be the best they can be. I want them to have the same success I had.”











