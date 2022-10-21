Notes on Karrion Kross and Juice Robinson

– While speaking on Inside the Ropes, NJPW Star Juice Robinson, who wrestled in WWE as CJ Parker from 2011 to 2015, was asked if he ever thinks about returning to the company. He said “You know what they say in wrestling, ‘never say never, hahaha.’ But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say…I don’t even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn’t really work, no problem. I think they’re cool. I don’t really know what they think about me. I don’t really care. And I’m sure they don’t care what I think about them, so it’s all good.”

– During an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Karrion Kross commented on people thinking he was behind the White Rabbit teases…

“The first time they played ‘Feed Your Head’ and all that, I had a couple of people on SmackDown turn over and look at me. I was like, ‘Hey, don’t look at me. I have nothing to do with that.’ Some people who have known me for a long time, they knew that used to be the theme music in Lucha Underground and the White Rabbit, the hourglass, they thought, ‘Is that you or is that Bray Wyatt?’ I said, ‘It’s not me, I have no idea who that is.’ As weeks went by, people in my family and personal friends called me saying, ‘Stop working us, you always work us, you never tell us. Just for once, tell us that it’s you.’ ‘I swear to God. I’m not working you. This has nothing to do with me.’ ‘You’re lying! That’s you.’ Some people were very positive that this was some big elaborate scheme of mine. For once, it was not. I was hoping it was Bray Wyatt the entire time and sure enough, all of us got, in the end, what we wanted and it was him. It was a cool thing. I was flattered that people thought it was me. To be remembered for some of my earlier work is always really cool. It was a funny period for me personally. It was fun to watch it play out.”

