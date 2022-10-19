The Miz has a case of bursitis

Monday’s WWE RAW was set to finally feature The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis, with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he could get the win. However, Miz attacked Lumis during his entrance with a steel chair, and beat him down until officials intervened. Miz then left to the back, and the match never happened.

Miz appeared on the Ekeler’s Edge podcast after RAW and revealed that he is dealing with a case of bursitis. He noted that he has a bursa sac that continues to burst, and that he “messed up” his shoulder for a bit as well.

“I just got back from Monday Night RAW,” Miz began. “I didn’t have to have a match but any time you have matches and we have matches over the weekend as well. Any time you have a match, your entire body is sore. You [Austin Ekeler] were saying your neck. My neck, my body, there’s always some sort of — when I’m done, I don’t feel it and then the next day I’m like, where is this coming from? I have a bursa sac that I bursted that just keeps blowing up. I don’t know if you’ve ever blew that. It takes so long and then it’ll go away and then I don’t know if you can see it. Literally, it just keeps coming back. Fluid comes in, it goes away, comes in, goes away. I messed up my shoulder for a little bit but, you know, and then you’re trying to work out and try to work through it and try to make sure you maintain your body and your physicality so…”

The Mayo Clinic describes bursitis as “a painful condition that affects the small, fluid-filled sacs — called bursae (bur-SEE) — that cushion the bones, tendons and muscles near your joints. Bursitis occurs when bursae become inflamed. The most common locations for bursitis are in the shoulder, elbow and hip. But you can also have bursitis by your knee, heel and the base of your big toe. Bursitis often occurs near joints that perform frequent repetitive motion. Treatment typically involves resting the affected joint and protecting it from further trauma. In most cases, bursitis pain goes away within a few weeks with proper treatment, but recurrent flare-ups of bursitis are common.”

Miz also revealed that he is booked for the dark main event at Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Toledo, Ohio.

“Just this week, I have to go to SmackDown,” Miz revealed. “I’m not a SmackDown Superstar, I’m a RAW Superstar. We have two brands, one’s on Monday, one’s on Friday. I’m going on Friday just to do the main event dark to give them something a little more for that live crowd. You’re not gonna see me on TV but the live crowd will see me in Toledo.”

It looks like Miz last wrestled at the WWE live event on Saturday, October 1 in Bismarck, ND. He first lost to Dolph Ziggler, then teamed with Austin Theory and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.