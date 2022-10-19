Sasha Banks to appear on Barmageddon hosted by Nikki Bella

USA Network’s “Barmageddon” game show series will premiere on Monday, December 5. The show will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The USA Network website article notes that the show will premiere at 9pm ET, but that appears to be an error as RAW airs from 8-11pm ET every Monday night.

One of the episodes will feature Sasha Banks vs. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, billed under their WWE ring names. They both can be seen in the trailer below.

Nikki will be joined by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly, who are also the Executive Producers. Each episode will be shot at Blake’s bar, Ole Red, in Nashville, and will see their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games, such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (Shelton Darts), and more.

The following list of episodes were announced:

* Gwen Stefani vs. Sheryl Crow

* Elle King vs. Chris Young

* Clint Boyer vs. Jimmie Johnson

* Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella

* Jay Pharoah vs. Martin Kove

* Trace Adkins vs. Coach Mike Vrabel

* Blake Shelton vs. Kane Brown

* Lil Rel Howery vs. Malin Akerman

USA Network noted, “In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is ‘Barmageddon’ — even if they do not win, at least they had fun trying. No party is complete without great music, and a ‘Barmageddon’ theme song written specifically for the show by Blake’s friend and fellow hitmaker Jimmy Buffet and recorded by Shelton opens each episode.”