ROH Final Battle pay-per-view announced for December 10

Ring of Honor will have the last pay-per-view of the year on Saturday, December 10 with Final Battle, taking place at the College Park Center located on the campus of University of Texas in Arlington, Texas.

To avoid direct competition with other sports shows that night, the pay-per-view will kick off at 4PM EST. Tickets for the show will go on sale on November 4.

This is the third ROH pay-per-view under the ownership of Tony Khan, with Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor held previously. Both shows did record buys for Ring of Honor and Warner Bros. Discovery were said to be ecstatic about the numbers.

Meanwhile, Khan also revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that an ROH weekly television show will start in 2023 and there will soon be an announcement.

Khan has been trying to get ROH on a WBD channel for the past several months and is keen to keep all his programming with the Warner Bros. Discovery family.