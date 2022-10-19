Hangman Page comments on concussion

“Hangman” Adam Page took to Twitter this afternoon to thank everyone for their support after he received a concussion during last night’s AEW Dynamite main event against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

As noted, Page suffered a concussion during last night’s match with Moxley in Cincinnati. AEW later confirmed the injury after Page was stretchered out of the arena at the end of the show. You can click here for AEW’s statement, along with our original report and footage from the injury, and what fans didn’t see on TV.

In an update, Page tweeted this afternoon and said he’s doing alright, and feeling good. He thanked several AEW workers, and made a humorous reference to AEW’s social media head, Jeff Jones.

“hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here),” Page tweeted. He added in a follow-up tweet, “jef you didnt put in a good quote, fix it please”

It was reported earlier this afternoon, via Dave Meltzer, that Page was feeling “alright” and appreciative of how the situation was handled on Tuesday night. There is still on timeframe for his return to in-ring action.

You can see Page’s full tweets below: