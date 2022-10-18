Chris Jericho sign an extension with AEW through 2025
October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho, the Ring of Honor World Champion
and leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, has signed a contract extension through
December 2025, keeping sports entertainment alive and well in AEW for the foreseeable future.
Jericho will also increase his responsibilities within AEW, serving as a producer and creative
advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent.
Jericho, in his eighth world championship reign, continues to reinvent himself and evolve as his
illustrious career enters its 32nd year. This year has been a career year for Jericho, who, on top
of capturing the Ring of Honor World Championship recently at “AEW: Dynamite Grand Slam,”
has undergone an incredible physical transformation over the past few months and is in peak
wrestling form.
Tonight, Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on a special
Tuesday edition of “AEW: Dynamite,” in Cincinnati, live on TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. Castle,
who currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside The Boys, was
the 28th ROH World Champion, holding the championship across much of 2017 and 2018.
“Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all
time, and we’re fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years
to come,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Chris has discovered a
fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary
career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll
continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of
most creative minds in the history of wrestling.”
“I’ve been with AEW since literally day one, and in the midst of enjoying what is being called a
career year for me in 2022 – after 32 years in the pro wrestling business – I am excited and
proud to announce the extension of my relationship with AEW and the Khan family,” said Chris
Jericho. “Working closely with Tony Khan every day is a rewarding and stimulating experience
from both a creative and a professional standpoint, which has reignited my love for pro
wrestling. I don’t think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the
business if AEW didn’t exist.
“As a result, I feel a great responsibility to keep AEW the best it can be both inside and out of
the ring. Over the next three years, I’m looking forward to not only continuing my work in the
ring, but to also focus on my ever-increasing responsibilities outside the ring, including
producing, advising and assisting Tony with creative ideas, and providing leadership,
encouragement and guidance for our fantastic roster. AEW is a great team – a team that I’m
proud to say I’ll be a part of for a very long time.”