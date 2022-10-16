Rhea Ripley returns to in-ring action four months after injury

Oct 16, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action for the first time in four months last night at a non-televised live event in Sioux City, Iowa, held at the Tyson Events Center.

Ripley teamed up with her Judgment Day partner Damian Priest to take on Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. but it was Ziggler and Nikki who got the victory.

The 26-year-old former Raw Women’s champion last wrestled on the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw in a fatal four-way match also involving Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan. Ripley was injured in that match and lost her place on the Money In The Bank event.

She returned on TV in late July at a Raw in Madison Square Garden, attacking the Mysterio family in a backstage segment.






