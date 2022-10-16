10/15/22 WWE house show results from Sioux City, IA
– Dolph Ziggler / Nikki ASH d Damien Priest / Rhea Ripley
– Omos d R Truth
🔥👏 Thank you #WWESiouxCity! pic.twitter.com/oUKuiay9p2
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2022
– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs Tamina Ends in No Contest Due to Interference from Damage Control. / Damage Control d Tamina Snuka / Dana Brooke in a Tag Team Match.
– Mustafa Ali d Otis Via DQ When Chad Gable Interferes. Matt Riddle comes to the ring, and there is a tag team match.
– Mustafa Ali / Matt Riddle d Alpha Academy
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) ( w/ Alexa Bliss ) d Bayley ( w/ Damage Control )
– WWE U.S. Title: Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) d Austin Theory
