10/15/22 WWE house show results from Sioux City, IA

– Dolph Ziggler / Nikki ASH d Damien Priest / Rhea Ripley

– Omos d R Truth

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs Tamina Ends in No Contest Due to Interference from Damage Control. / Damage Control d Tamina Snuka / Dana Brooke in a Tag Team Match.

– Mustafa Ali d Otis Via DQ When Chad Gable Interferes. Matt Riddle comes to the ring, and there is a tag team match.

– Mustafa Ali / Matt Riddle d Alpha Academy

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) ( w/ Alexa Bliss ) d Bayley ( w/ Damage Control )

– WWE U.S. Title: Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) d Austin Theory

