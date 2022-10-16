Humberto Garza Sr. passes away

Oct 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Humberto Garza Sr. has passed away; the grandfather of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, and father of Humberto Garza Jr. and the late Hector Garza. Garza Sr., who was a major star in the 50s, 60s and early 70s, particularly in Monterrey. Garza Sr. was 85.

