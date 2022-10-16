Humberto Garza Sr. passes away

– Humberto Garza Sr. has passed away; the grandfather of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, and father of Humberto Garza Jr. and the late Hector Garza. Garza Sr., who was a major star in the 50s, 60s and early 70s, particularly in Monterrey. Garza Sr. was 85.

Everyone here at House of Colors send our prayers, love, and condolences to the Garza family with the passing of Humberto Garza (85). Humberto is the grandfather of Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza, and a star of the 50-70s 🙏. #HouseofColors #RIPHumbertoGarza #prowrestling #news pic.twitter.com/gyggLjLnEc — House of Colors (@HouseofColors_) October 16, 2022