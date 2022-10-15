MJF praised for being “ahead of 90% of the other people in the business”

During his podcast, Jim Cornette gave praise to AEW star MJF…

“He’s the only one working anymore. He makes you want to see s*** and then takes it away from you until the last minute. He doesn’t just bump for the sake of bumping for everybody. Because he knows that first he has to piss the people off so they will want to see him have his comeuppance. So he’s got a mind, he’s got a mouth, and he’s got a physique that he knows how to use in the ring. He’s ahead of 90% of the other people in the business and he’s more entertaining than almost all of them.”

“It’s all the same except for guys like MJF. The reason why all that other s*** used to get over in the territory days (Death Match) is that it was different and unusual. Everybody else was wrestlers that knew how to talk and work. Now he’s one of the only ones of those left. MJF’s out there running a business, so they like him.”

(quotes source: SEScoops.com)












