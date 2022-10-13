Arianna Grace announces injury

Oct 13, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

NXT’s Arianna Grace announced on Twitter that she is suffering from an injury and will need surgery. She did not name the injury but said she will be documenting her journey on Tik-Tok and Instagram. She made the following three tweets on her status:

Grace has not wrestled since the 10/7 NXT Level Up episode, where she and Kiana James were defeated by Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca.






