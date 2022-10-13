Arianna Grace announces injury

NXT’s Arianna Grace announced on Twitter that she is suffering from an injury and will need surgery. She did not name the injury but said she will be documenting her journey on Tik-Tok and Instagram. She made the following three tweets on her status:

Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring 🥺❤️🙏🏼 — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

I will be documenting my journey to recovery on my Instagram story, and TikTok as well. So if you want to come on this ride with me, that’s how you can do so. It’s going to be a tough road ahead… I’m nervous but ready. — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

I would also like to thank everybody for their kind words and well wishes. It’s greatly appreciated right now and means a lot to me. I do what I do for the fans, and it means a lot to feel the support from you all ❤️🙏🏼 — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

Grace has not wrestled since the 10/7 NXT Level Up episode, where she and Kiana James were defeated by Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca.











