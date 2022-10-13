AEW’s Winter Is Coming 2022 set for Garland, Texas again

Oct 13, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

This year’s Dynamite episode of Winter Is Coming will be taking place on Wednesday, December 14 live from Garland, Texas.

The yearly episode has so far been a newsworthy one, with the 2020 episode featuring the arrival of Sting and the 2021 episode having a one-hour time-limit draw match between Adam Page and Bryan Danielson.

Last year’s event was also held at the Curtis Culwell Center, a location which is usually a good draw for AEW.

Winter Is Coming is a reference to the Game of Thrones series, a show which aired on HBO and is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.






