AEW’s Winter Is Coming 2022 set for Garland, Texas again

This year’s Dynamite episode of Winter Is Coming will be taking place on Wednesday, December 14 live from Garland, Texas.

The yearly episode has so far been a newsworthy one, with the 2020 episode featuring the arrival of Sting and the 2021 episode having a one-hour time-limit draw match between Adam Page and Bryan Danielson.

Last year’s event was also held at the Curtis Culwell Center, a location which is usually a good draw for AEW.

Winter Is Coming is a reference to the Game of Thrones series, a show which aired on HBO and is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

