WWE reportedly interested in Chelsea Green

Oct 12, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Chelsea Green. Wrestlevotes filed the following report today-

Green participated in WWE Tough Enough in 2015, and then was signed to a contract in the fall of 2018. She was released in April 2021 due to budget cuts, and has worked with Impact & ROH since then. Green and Deonna Purrazzo lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to Death Dollz at Bound For Glory last Friday.






