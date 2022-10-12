WWE reportedly interested in Chelsea Green

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Chelsea Green. Wrestlevotes filed the following report today-

I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 12, 2022

Green participated in WWE Tough Enough in 2015, and then was signed to a contract in the fall of 2018. She was released in April 2021 due to budget cuts, and has worked with Impact & ROH since then. Green and Deonna Purrazzo lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to Death Dollz at Bound For Glory last Friday.











