Triple H brings back 11th previously-released star since taking power

Ever since taking over WWE creative and talent relations in July, Triple H has been on a mission to right some previous wrongs under the old regime.

Bray Wyatt is the latest WWE Superstar who, for whatever reason, was released over a year ago from the company and was brought back. Wyatt becomes the 11th individual to return since late July, an impressive feat from Paul Levesque and his team as they try to bring that feel-good factor back to WWE which had been missing for a very long time under the guidance of Vince McMahon.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Braun Strowman, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LaRae, all of whom worked with Triple H during his time in charge of NXT, were brought back over the past two months and if rumors are correct, more are expected to return “home” in due time.

Increased attendance at arenas and television ratings in the same time period also suggest that fans are receptive of the changes that are being done and some lapsed fans are also returning to give the product another shot.