10/7/22 WWE Smackdown Viewership

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s season premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.133 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.076 million. They scored a rating of 0.50 in the key demographics, which was similar to last week and #1 overall for the evening.

This was the blue-brand’s final show before their Extreme Rules premium live event. SmackDown was headlined by Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental championship, a bout that had a controversial ending.

