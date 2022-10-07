LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere opens live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by new blue brand commentator Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H, who hits the ring to a big pop from the crowd. He says there will come a time where you believe everything is finished, but that is just the beginning. He welcomes everyone to FOX and to the Friday Night SmackDown season premiere as the crowd pops.

– The music immediately hits as The Bloodline comes to the ring – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. The Bloodline stops at the entrance-way and raises their gold in the air as the pyro explodes. Cole says he has some “Bad News” and then introduces Barrett, who comments on how excited he is to be here and how thrilled he is to be at ringside to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

We see footage from the recent press conference to announce Logan Paul vs. Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel next month. Cole hypes the match. The Bloodline hits the ring and poses again to more pyro. The music stops and Heyman hands Reigns the mic. He calls on Worcester to acknowledge him. There’s a brief pause until the music hits and out comes Paul to interrupt.

The Bloodline stares Paul down as he takes his time entering the ring. Paul stops on the apron and the crowd reacts with boos and cheers. Reigns says he gets it, there’s a bunch of The Bloodline, but this is Reigns’ show, and that means Paul is his guest. Reigns invites Paul into the ring and says this is a safe space. He wants to hear what Paul has to say but it’s important that he also hears what they have to say. Paul enters and it sounds like a “Logan sucks!” chant breaks out. It could’ve been a “Roman sucks!” chant but Reigns says fans did the same thing to him a few years ago and now he’s the greatest Superstar there is.

Reigns says there’s a lot Paul can learn from them. He calls on Heyman to wise Paul up. Heyman goes on and says Reigns asked him just the other day, who the hell is Logan Paul? Heyman throws a shot at Jake Paul, and says Logan is this generation’s version of WWE Hall of Famers Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, the outside celebrity who is #1 on all pop culture platforms that WWE brings in to bring more eyeballs to the product, which also means millions of more people to step on the Island of Relevancy and acknowledge Reigns. Heyman goes on with his promo, name-dropping people like Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate and Jake Paul. He looks ahead to Reigns putting Paul in the hospital, where he can create a bunch of content and admit he was smashed by Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Paul says he can’t argue with that, Heyman really is a wise-man, but Paul has one question if he doesn’t mind. Paul wonders if when Heyman says he will be smashed by the Tribal Chief, if it’s Roman Reigns or Jey Uso. Jey yells at Paul and says he sees what Paul is trying to do. The Bloodline stares Paul down. Jimmy Uso holds Jey back. Fans chant “Uso!” now. Reigns steps to Jey now but Zayn tries to calm things to a pop. Fans chant “Sami!” now. He calls on everyone to take a deep breath for a second. Sami says Reigns is The Tribal Chief and The Head of The Table, and no one is challenging that, Jey did nothing wrong, this is Reigns’ family, the only person doing anything around here is this wannabe, this fake, this YouTuber who wants to be a WWE Superstar, who doesn’t realize he will get smashed at Crown Jewel worse than anyone ever has been smashed ever.

Sami has a few more words for Paul and calls him a giant #2, and says he will end up a #2 stain on the bottom of Reigns’ shoe at Crown Jewel. Sami says when Reigns is done with Paul, The Bloodline will still be here, stronger and more unite than ever… because We The Ones. The Bloodline music starts back up as they all appear to be on the same page again. Paul walks off as The Bloodline stares him down. Paul turns back around and looks on from the stage.

– Still to come, Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet. We go to commercial.

Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

Back from the break and Solo Sikoa looks on from the ring as Ricochet makes his way out for tonight’s opening match.

Sikoa attacks Ricochet as he hits the ring and is wrapping his entrance. The referee backs them off and we get the bell. Ricochet fights Solo off before he can get his jacket off. Solo drops him with a big right hand.

Sikoa ends up on the floor and Ricochet nails a big suicide dive. Ricochet brings it back in and springboards with a crossbody. Ricochet with the springboard moonsault for a 2 count. Sikoa comes back in from the apron but Ricochet springboards and dropkicks him to the floor. Ricochet goes to fly back out but he stops and poses to stare Sikoa down.

Sikoa stalls some at ringside but comes back in. Ricochet knocks him right back out with a big knee. Sikoa snaps at ringside and throws a fit, hitting the announce table and hitting the floor with a steel chair. Sikoa comes back to the apron and snaps Ricochet’s neck over the top rope. Sikoa rolls back in and goes to work on Ricochet now, whipping him hard chest-first into the turnbuckles.

Solo with a chop in the corner. Ricochet fights out of the corner but Solo umps him to the apron. Ricochet fights back and springboards in but Solo meets him in mid-air with a big right hand. Ricochet lands hard out on the floor, on his neck. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa has Ricochet grounded in the middle of the ring. Solo rocks Ricochet into the corner but then runs into a kick. They both go down. They get back up and trade strikes. Ricochet mounts offense and nails a hurricanrana to send Solo into the corner. Ricochet with a flying thrust in the corner.

Ricochet springboards in over Solo, then rocks him with a knee to the jaw, then a superkick to the face, and a spin kick to bring Solo to one knee. Ricochet goes to the top for a 450 Splash but Solo catches him in mid-air, then drops him with the Spinning Solo for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall as the music hits. We see The Bloodline watching from Roman Reigns’ locker room suite in the back. They’re annoyed by Sami Zayn saying he took Solo under his wing from day one, especially Jey Uso. Sami tells Jey to not be such a hot head. Jey gets even more heated until Reigns interrupts and says Jey has been a hot head their whole lives, and it’s a problem the fact he keeps doing it. Reigns says he doesn’t want it to be his problem anymore, and it’s not because it’s now Sami’s problem.

– Hit Row is backstage and they are excited to be here. They head to the ring and we go to commercial.