Saraya update

Saraya was medically cleared for in-ring competition by AEW Ringside Physician Michael Sampson, according to the Wrestling Observer.

It was clear that Saraya had been cleared for some action as she fought with Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite this week, and then took out Rebel. Saraya vs. Baker is rumored to happen soon, possibly at Full Gear on 11/19.

Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at the 12/27/2017 WWE live event in Long Island. This forced her to retire from in-ring competition a few months later.