WWE superstar dealing with an injury, Ospreay vs. Naito announced, Theory note

– NJPW has announced two major title matchups for the Battle Autumn 2022 card on November 5 in Osaka, Japan. First up, Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP US Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

Also set for the card, Karl Anderson defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo, as Hikuleo looks to earn his first NJPW singles title.

NJPW Battle Autumn will be held next month at the EDION Arena.

Round 2.

November 5th.

Osaka Edion Arena. Ospreay | Naito – IWGP United States Championship pic.twitter.com/aNpuuINMh9 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 5, 2022

– During a recent segment on this week’s episode of Raw, it was revealed that Montez Ford is currently dealing with an injury as he was shown wearing a walking boot. The exact nature of the injury is currently unknown.

– Austin Theory has his first name back, but he still enjoys just being ‘Theory” and recently explained why. Theory began to be referred as Austin Theory again last month, but spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and explained by he likes just having the one name for his ring name. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the return of his first name: “There’s a bunch of things being said, but to me, I actually like Theory. I really do like it.”

On his initial reaction to becoming ‘Theory’: “It’s one of those things at first where you’re like, ‘Ah!,’ you know. But for me, Austin is my real first name. And Austin Theory’s what I’ve always said in promos. Even sometimes too, I’ll do podcasts and catch myself saying Austin Theory. But for me, I really feel like if somebody was to look up WWE and look up Austin — we all know that Stone Cold is probably going to pop up first. I’d rather you put ‘Theory WWE’ [in Google], there’s only one. So, for me, I personally really enjoy being Theory.”

