Notes on Raquel Rodriguez and Charlotte Flair

– During her recent interview on NBC Sports Boston, Raquel Rodriguez made it clear that she believes that Women will eventually get the chance to main event a WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia. She said “Yes, yes I do. I was very excited about the last trip they took to Saudi Arabia because they took so many women with them and we had so much of our women’s roster representing over there. It was so great. So yeah, I think women are gonna main event one of these Crown Jewel events for sure.”

– Charlotte Flair has not wrestled since her loss to Ronda Rousey at the 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backash PLE in May. During an interview for the Más Lucha YouTube channel, Andrade discussed his relationship with Triple H and brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE…

“”He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. And if he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too. It is difficult at the same time because Ashley (Charlotte Flair) has time off due to personal reasons and she will specify them in future interviews. It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now we are good because I get to see her more, I hope she comes back soon.” (quote source: Fightful.com)