Mike Bennett: “I’m having the time of my life right now”

IMPACT star and current tag champion Mike Bennett recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype up the promotion’s upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view and discuss a number of industry-related topics, which includes the Honor No More member revealing that he’s having the time of his life working alongside his wife (Maria Kanellis) and some of his best friends. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he gets to work with his wife and his best friends in IMPACT:

“You know what’s funny is, I was thinking about this the other night, and it’s always moments like these where we look back and we’re like, ‘Oh wow, those were the good old days.’ I’m sitting there and I was thinking, and I was piecing all the pieces together. I’m like, so I’m doing this with my wife, I’m doing this with my best friend, Kenny King, who I’ve known forever, Vincent, who’s one of my best friends, and then Eddie Edwards, who I literally started in this industry together in Massachusetts, and we’ve been friends since I was 16 years old.”

Thinks these will be the good times he looks back on:

“We’re all coming together, and then you throw PCO in there, who’s nuts, and we’re all coming together to form this group. I’m just like, this is really kickass. This is one of those moments where I’m gonna look back and be like, ‘Oh, those were the good old days. Those are the moments I should have appreciated when we were just running roughshod in IMPACT with my best friends. I’m having the time of my life right now, I really am.”