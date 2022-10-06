Braxton: “Zayn is the most entertaining character we have on television every single week”

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla Braxton discussed the impact The Bump has had on her career, Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Braxton on the impact The Bump has had on her career:

“I remember at the time I was kind of in a rut and that happens in any job. Every single week was the same. At that time, I was only just going to Friday Night Smackdown once a week. I was like, ‘I need to do more. I need to always be doing something.’ So, The Bump has completely revitalized me and my passion for not only WWE but just for being an on-air personality and to see how it’s been received by the fans and it continues to grow. We’re about three years in on the show. If you look at the history of shows like this in WWE, it’s not really a thing for us to see shows last this long and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. It went from like, ‘What is The Bump that I have to go to?’ Now, it’s like them coming up to me and asking like, ‘Hey, when can I come on your show?’ So, it’s awesome. I think it’s just going to keep growing.”

On Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE:

“Sami Zayn is the most entertaining character we have on television every single week. I tell him that. He’s hilarious, and catch Smackdown this past Friday, his thing with the Usos and everything that he does. I watch him backstage getting ready for his stuff. I’ve never seen anyone – I mean, everyone is very passionate and does a lot of hard work – but Sami is just a whole different kind of breed of entertainer. You can tell how much he cares and he’s passionate. Doing interviews with him is so much fun because we can riff off of each other and figure out the way the audience will perceive it. That man is brilliant.”