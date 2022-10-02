Dax Harwood to Tony Khan: “Book us, brother”

Oct 2, 2022 - by James Walsh

FTR defeated Aussie Open during today’s NJPW Royal Quest to retain the IWGP tag team titles. After the match, Dax Harwood got on the mic and called out AEW CEO Tony Khan for not booking the team enough.

He said: “Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us, brother.”

FTR’s last match with AEW was at All Out, where they teamed with Wardlow to beat Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns.

