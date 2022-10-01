Max Dupri quits Maxium Male Models, Drew McIntyre name drops The Rock

– Last night on Smackdown, Max Dupri cut his ties with Maximum Male Models. He was informed by Maxxine that MMM were going have a shot at a title. Max believed that Mån.sôör and Ma.çé would be facing The Usos but instead the attempted to break the Canadian record for longest pose. Max Dupri would attack Mån.sôör and say “This ain’t for me anymore”.

– Drew McIntyre stated in a recent interview name drops The Rock..

That is who I am, and I will get a shot at the title. I will go around to the entire Bloodline family knock on their door, then apologize and then beat them up. Then I will go to the Rock’s door and say, ‘I am so sorry. You are such a great guy. Your mother is awesome. She looked after my wife at WrestleMania all those years ago, but I am going to have to beat you up because you might show up while I am fighting Roman. I have to take out the whole family. I am sorry.