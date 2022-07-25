Real name: Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 134 lbs.

Date of birth: May 19, 1997

From: Phoenix, Arizona

Pro debut: 2022

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Biography

– Prior to entering the wrestling business, Zmrzel was a cheerleader for both the LA Rams and Phoenix Suns

– Zmrzel participated in a WWE tryout in early 2022 and was signed to a contract shortly after

– Zmrzel debuted for NXT in March 2022 under the name ‘Sofia Cromwell’, working as a manager

– On July 22, 2022, Zmrzel debuted on Smackdown under the name ‘Maxxine Dupri’, a member of the Maximum Male Models stable and the storyline sister to Max Dupri