Randy Orton notes

WWE is reportedly concerned about Randy Orton’s health and future.

As we’ve noted, Orton last wrestled on the May 20 SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle came up short against current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in the match to unify the titles. There was a post-match angle that saw The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside. Orton has not been seen since then, and WWE mentioned on TV how he’s dealt with a back injury. It was then reported in mid-June how WWE officials were concerned that Orton might need surgery, which would likely have him out of the ring for the rest of 2022. Riddle mentioned during the May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there is a lot of concern over Orton’s back injury, and the severity of the injury.

Orton has been dealing with a back injury for quite a while now, to the point he actually had work done to improve his condition before the match to unify the tag team titles on. There’s no word on the extent of the work that was done. Despite Orton having some work done, things had gotten progressively worse, and WWE officials were worried that Orton will be forced to undergo surgery. Word from within WWE was that if surgery was needed, Orton would likely be out of action for the rest of this year. It was also noted that the exact injury was unknown. There is still no confirmation that he did undergo back surgery.

At one point Orton was planned for a big role this past summer, including a SummerSlam match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Orton’s name was listed on an internal injury report earlier this summer, and everything is still up in the air when it comes to his immediate future with the company.

Orton has not publicly commented on his injury or in-ring future.